Hawaii island still battling 3 blazes in Kohala

Hawaii County firefighters continue to battle three fires in North and South Kohala, according to a noon Civil Defense update.

Due to the fires, the following road closures remain in place:

>> Akoni Pule Highway between mile markers 6 to 17.

>> Mauna Kea Beach Drive due to active firefighting and evacuations.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway, however, is now open between mile marker 69 and Kawaihae Junction, according to county officials.

Mandatory evacuations for Kohala Ranch between Akoni Pule Highway and Kamakani Loop and the Mauna Kea Resort Villas residential area still remain in effect at this time.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said at a press conference this morning that helicopters were doing water drops, but that the situation was still challenging due to a red flag warning that remains in place through 6 p.m. tonight.

“We appreciate all the support people have given us,” he said. “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Maui. We’re not out of the woods yet, but the situation on Maui should take precedence over us.”

The fire broke out early Tuesday, burned hundreds of acres and threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community with a population of more than 500.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration to provide assistance with the Kohala Ranch wildfire on Hawaii island. The approval opens the door for federal reimbursement of up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Hawaii island residents impacted by brush fires or high winds should report damages to Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.