Q&A on Green’s emergency housing order postponed

A virtual public question-and-answer session today on Gov. Josh Green’s recent emergency proclamation for housing has been canceled due to an ongoing and deadly wildfire disaster on Maui.

A representative of Green said the session, which had been scheduled from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on the governor’s Facebook page and Instagram feed, is expected to be rescheduled for a future date and time not yet specifically determined.

Nani Medeiros, whom Green appointed as state chief housing officer, was to provide answers to top questions from the public about the emergency order that Green issued July 17 as a way to reduce the cost and time for residential development through an alternate set of environmental, historic preservation, land-use and other regulations without causing significant negative impacts.