Public invited to Q&A about Green’s emergency housing order

The state’s chief housing officer is scheduled to host a public virtual question-and-answer session Wednesday on Gov. Josh Green’s recent emergency proclamation for housing.

Nani Medeiros plans to respond to the top questions from the public about the emergency order that Green issued July 17 as a way to speed up residential development through an alternate set of environmental, historic preservation, land-use and other regulations.

The event is slated to run from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on the governor’s GovJoshGreen Facebook page and @govhawaii Instagram feed, respectively at facebook.com/GovJoshGreen and instagram.com/govhawaii.

Medeiros is expected to answer top questions on the subject already received by Green’s office through various channels as well as some questions submitted during the planned event.