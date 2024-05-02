Hawaii men’s basketball picks up transfer from Houston Christian

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team secured a commitment from Marcus “MarMar” Greene, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard who played this past season at Houston Christian.

Soon after entering the transfer portal last month, Greene was contacted by UH head coach Eran Ganot and assistant coach Rob Jones. Greene took a UH-sponsored recruiting trip, then pledged to the Rainbow Warriors. He will enroll in July, and have a season of eligibility remaining.

“I like head coach,” Greene said. “Ganot seems like a good dude. I think I can learn a lot from him. That’s a huge plus. … The whole coaching staff has a get-better mentality. They already built a great program, but they’re not satisfied. That kind of mentality is what I’m looking for.”

Greene will help fill the void in the backcourt. Combo guard Noel Coleman and point guards JoVon McClanahan and Juan Munoz completed their NCAA eligibility at the end of UH’s 2023-24 season.

In his only season at Houston Christian (previously known as Houston Baptist), Greene averaged 15.1 points (42.7% on 3s) and 3.6 rebounds. “I’m definitely a threat from outside,” Greene said. “I pride myself on being able to score from anywhere on the court.”

Greene grew up in Gilroy, Calif., but attended Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose. Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets is among the school’s basketball alumni. After a freshman year at Sacramento State, Greene played a year at Panola College in Carthage, Texas, before transferring to Houston Christian.

UH signed guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor in December and received a commitment from former Utah Tech center Tanner Christensen last month.