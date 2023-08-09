Teen purse-snatcher could get life for manslaughter

A 20-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of manslaughter and second-degree robbery in a 2019 purse snatching that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old woman.

Saikit Saingo could be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the manslaughter conviction.

Saingo was riding his bike when he saw Dolores Corpus and her husband walking along Kamehameha IV Road at 5:30 a.m. on July 21, 2019. As he rode past them, he pulled Corpus’ purse from her shoulder, knocking her to the ground.

She died five days later of a traumatic brain injury from the fall.

Saingo, who was a month shy of his 17th birthday, was tried and convicted in a jury-waived trial.

Circuit Court Judge Catherine Remigio wrote in her decision, “The Court finds that Defendant consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk that his conduct would cause Mrs. Corpus’ death.”

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, “Mr. Saingo committed a crime, and in the commission of that crime he caused the eath of an elderly woman who was a cherished member of the community. The law allows us to seek an extended prison sentence for someone who commits a felony that causes the death of a person 60 years or older. We will use that law in this case.”

Manslaughter carries a sentence of 20 years in prison, but if the court allows extended sentencing, he could get life with the possibility of parole.

Second-degree robbery is a Class B felony, usually punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but an extended sentence could mean up to 20 years.

Trial for extended sentencing is set for Sept. 18.