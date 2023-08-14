WATCH LIVE: Hawaii governor, Maui mayor discuss disaster response

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh to watch to the livestream above on your desktop computer. On your mobile device? Click on this link to watch.

UPDATE: 3:36 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green confirmed the death toll from the Maui wildfire has climbed to 99 as it remains the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen along with other government and community leaders are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss the latest disaster response updates to Maui wildfires.

The wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and killed at least 96 people, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Green has said the death toll is expected to grow.

Additional speakers include:

>> Maui County Fire and Public Safety Chief Brad Ventura

>> Maui Police Chief John Pelletier

>> Joint Task Force Commander, Brigadier Gen. Stephen F. Logan

>> Hawaiian Electric Co. Inc. president and CEO Shelee Kimura

>> Maui Humane Society Director of Veterinary Services Kelly Maguire

>> Red Cross Western LA chapter Executive Director Sean Inoue

The livestream from Wailuku, Maui starts at 3:30 p.m.