WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Luke to discuss distribution of donations on Maui

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream above or click on this link.

——

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke along with other government and community leaders are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss the coordinated distribution effort of Maui wildfire relief donations.

An outpouring of donation drives were held on Oahu, Maui and other islands to assist victims displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Additional speakers include:

>> U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz

>> Shan Tsutsui, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Mahi Pono

>> Keith Regan, comptroller of the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services

>> Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs of Hawaii at AT&T

>> Laksmi Abraham, executive assistant of Maui County Mayor’s Office

>> Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura

The livestream from Kahului, Maui, starts at 2 p.m.