WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Luke to discuss distribution of donations on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:09 pm
  • COURTESY LT. GOV. SYLVIA LUKE

    The livestream from Maui starts at 2 p.m.

  Volunteers place a tarp over donated goods at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. An outpour of donations from community members are being trucked in by the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance to Kapalua where the items are then dispersed to people in need.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 10

    Volunteers place a tarp over donated goods at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. An outpour of donations from community members are being trucked in by the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance to Kapalua where the items are then dispersed to people in need.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream above or click on this link.

——

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke along with other government and community leaders are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss the coordinated distribution effort of Maui wildfire relief donations.

An outpouring of donation drives were held on Oahu, Maui and other islands to assist victims displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Additional speakers include:

>> U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz

>> Shan Tsutsui, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Mahi Pono

>> Keith Regan, comptroller of the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services

>> Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs of Hawaii at AT&T

>> Laksmi Abraham, executive assistant of Maui County Mayor’s Office

>> Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura

The livestream from Kahului, Maui, starts at 2 p.m.

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires.

