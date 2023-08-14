comscore Waikoloa man, 30, dead after crashing car on Highway 11 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Waikoloa man, 30, dead after crashing car on Highway 11

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 30-year-old Waikoloa man has died following a one-car crash Sunday night on Highway 11, Hawaii island police said.

At about 8:08 p.m. near the entrance to Manuka State Recreational Park in Kau, a black 2008 Mercedes Benz 280 convertible was traveling north at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck the rock sign fronting the park, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Mercedes.

Police said he was taken Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m. Monday.

His passenger, a 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was also taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police said speed and impairment were factors in this crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Police did not immediately release his identity.

This was the Big Island’s 11th traffic fatality this year compared with 25 at the same time last year.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Power fully restored at Honolulu Airport

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up