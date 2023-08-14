Letter: Take stronger action to slow climate change

The rise in temperatures, increase in king tides with flooding, erosion of our shorelines and the increased severity of storms hinted at global warming — but the recent Maui fires hammer home the danger.

We need to do more to slow climate change, and we should start with the low-hanging fruit. We need to dramatically increase the tax on fossil fuels, make mass transit free to use and expand it, and create or increase rebates on solar hot water, solar electric, electric cars and bikes.

We need to bring back net metering and pay homeowners a fair wholesale price for the excess power that they generate.

Hawaii needs to join the lawsuits against companies that are causing climate change and intentionally hiding the dangers from us.

Companies now track our phones to see how traffic is moving. Tap into that same data to help people set up ridesharing.

We need car chargers installed on streetlight posts. We need more and safer bike lanes. We need to demand that our leaders at all levels do more to deal with this slowly worsening apocalypse.

Wayne David Levy

Koko Kai

