UH Maui College to delay fall term due to wildfire disaster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH Maui College to delay fall term due to wildfire disaster

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:37 pm
The start of the fall semester at University of Hawaii Maui College will be pushed back a week because of the devastating effects of the West Maui wildfires, officials announced today.

Instead of starting the fall semester on Monday, UH Maui College will now start on Aug. 28.

“We send our deepest aloha to all of you and your ʻohana who have been impacted by the tragic Maui wildfires last week,” UH Maui Chancellor Lui Hokoana said in the announcement. “We understand that we are all working to address the impacts on our lives, including the loss of life and home and the emotional and financial stress that ensues.”

UH’s other nine campuses will stay on their original schedule, starting the fall term on Monday.

Resources and special funding are available for UH Maui College students from the areas of West Maui and Kula, Hokoana said. The college also directed affected students and employees to resources listed at mauinuistrong.info/getsupport.

