Television and radio – Aug. 20, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|ARCA Menards Illinois
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at the Glen
|9 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|NHRA Brainerd
|10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Rays at Angels
|10:07 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Marlins at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|10:10 a.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Phillies vs. Nationals
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Phillies vs. Nationals (Kids Cast)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International: Panama vs. Cuba
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: Metro vs. Mid-Atlantic
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|International: Mexico vs. Canada
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: Midwest vs. Mountain
|8 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: USA MEN’S SHOWCASE
|United States vs. Germany
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings at Mystics
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Sun at Sky
|11 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Storm at Lynx
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|AVP Manhattan Beach
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Saints at Chargers
|1 p.m.
|KFVE
|6
|6
|Saints at Chargers
|1 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Lions at Roughriders
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|U.S Men’s Amateur, final
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S Men’s Amateur, final
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Champions: Shaw Charity Classic
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MOTORCYCLES
|FIM MX2 Netherlands
|4 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|FIM MXPG Netherlands
|5 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, FINAL
|Spain vs. England
|midnight
|KHON
|3
|3
|Spain vs. England (Spanish)
|midnight
|KFVE
|NA/22
|13
|SOCCER
|French: Lille vs. Nantes
|12:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|French: Lorient vs. Nice
|2:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|English: Aston Villa vs. Everton
|3 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|French: Monaco vs. Strasbourg
|4:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|English: West Ham vs. Chelsea
|5:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Italian: Sudtirol vs. Spezia
|5:55 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Italian: Venezia vs. Como 1907
|8:25 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|French: Lens vs. Rennes
|8:35 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Canadian: Cavalry vs. York United
|11 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Columbus vs. Cincinnati
|1:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: St. Louis City vs. Austin
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|10:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem, WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest (cont.)
|midnight
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|World Championships Budapest
|4:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|World Championships Budapest
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Mariners at White Sox
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International: Caribbean vs. Latin America
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: Northwest vs. Southeast
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|International: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: West vs. Southwest
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Ravens at Commanders
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahce
|7:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|10 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|7:35 a.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|7:35 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rays at Angels
|10:07 a.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Phillies vs. Nationals
|1 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|12:10 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|5 p.m. (JIP)
|95.1-FM/760-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – Aug. 20, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.