Television and radio - Aug. 20, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 20, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
ARCA Menards Illinois 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at the Glen 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123
NHRA Brainerd 10 a.m. KHON 3 3
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Rays at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Marlins at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Diamondbacks at Padres 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Phillies vs. Nationals 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Phillies vs. Nationals (Kids Cast) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International: Panama vs. Cuba 3 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: Metro vs. Mid-Atlantic 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
International: Mexico vs. Canada 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: Midwest vs. Mountain 8 a.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: USA MEN’S SHOWCASE
United States vs. Germany 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings at Mystics 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Sun at Sky 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Storm at Lynx 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Manhattan Beach 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Saints at Chargers 1 p.m. KFVE 6 6
Saints at Chargers 1 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Lions at Roughriders 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational midnight GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
U.S Men’s Amateur, final 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S Men’s Amateur, final 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MOTORCYCLES
FIM MX2 Netherlands 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
FIM MXPG Netherlands 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, FINAL
Spain vs. England midnight KHON 3 3
Spain vs. England (Spanish) midnight KFVE NA/22 13
SOCCER
French: Lille vs. Nantes 12:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
French: Lorient vs. Nice 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
English: Aston Villa vs. Everton 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123
French: Monaco vs. Strasbourg 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
English: West Ham vs. Chelsea 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Italian: Sudtirol vs. Spezia 5:55 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Italian: Venezia vs. Como 1907 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
French: Lens vs. Rennes 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Canadian: Cavalry vs. York United 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Columbus vs. Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: St. Louis City vs. Austin 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Western & Southern Open 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem, WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest (cont.) midnight CNBC NA/116 176
World Championships Budapest 4:30 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
World Championships Budapest 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MONDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Mariners at White Sox 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International: Caribbean vs. Latin America 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: Northwest vs. Southeast 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
International: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: West vs. Southwest 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Ravens at Commanders 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
SOCCER
Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahce 7:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Giants at Braves 7:35 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rays at Angels 10:07 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Phillies vs. Nationals 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Phillies 12:10 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Angels 5 p.m. (JIP) 95.1-FM/760-AM
