Hikers evacuated from Kaena Point as firefighters battle nearby brush fire

Due to a brush fire near Yokohama Bay, Honolulu lifeguards helped bring six hikers on the Kaena Point trail to safety this afternoon.

At 12:22 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a brush fire near Yokohama Bay — also known as Keawaula Bay, near the western tip of Oahu — that involves about 20 acres so far. Fifteen units, including two air assets, were dispatched to the scene. The Federal Fire Department also dispatched two units.

Lifeguards responded just before 12:40 p.m. by land and water. They brought the hikers via personal watercraft back to Yokohama Bay, where they were able to get to their vehicles and exit the area on their own.

The lifeguards also helped evacuate the beach, which is now closed to the public. HFD also evacuated Keaweula Park, along with the radar station.

Updates will be provided when more information is available.