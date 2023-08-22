Man, 60, goes missing while snorkeling near Shark’s Cove

A man in his 60s went missing this afternoon while swimming near Shark’s Cove in Pupukea, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 2 p.m. HFD received a 911 call about the swimmer and arrived at the scene a few minutes later to look for the man, who was last seen snorkeling just outside Shark’s Cove.
HFD and the Honolulu Emergency Services Department’s Ocean Safety Division conducted a serach by air, land and sea, but suspended the search at around 7:20 p.m. due to fading light.
They will continue the search Wednesday at first light.
The Honolulu Police Department was notified to continue searching on land.
