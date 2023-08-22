Motorcyclist, 20, dead after collision in Wahiawa

A 20-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and being struck by a vehicle in the Wahiawa area, according to Honolulu police.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Monday on Kaukonahua Road.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north at a high rate of speed on the road when he lost control and dropped the motorcycle while crashing into the southbound lane.
A 21-year-old man driving a vehicle, which police did not describe, then struck the motorcyclist in the opposite lane.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver was not injured, but his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said speed appears to be a factor in this collision. It remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police said this was Oahu’s 37th traffic-related fatality so far this year compared to about 29 at the same time last year.
