Maui distribution sites transition as efforts shift to long-term aid

The Lahaina death toll remained at 115 as of Tuesday night but the FBI said the number of people still unaccounted for is between 1,000 and 1,100.

C0unty, state and federal agencies, including the FBI, are working to compile an accurate list of those still missing two weeks after a firestorm destroyed much of Lahaina on Aug. 8.

The Maui Police Department, meanwhile, released the names of eight more confirmed victims of the Lahaina wildfire disaster Tuesday night.

MPD said the latest confirmed fatalities are: Clyde Wakida, age 74; Todd Yamafuji, 68; Antonia Molina, 64; Freeman Tam Lung, 59; Joseph Schilling, 67; Narciso Baylosis Jr, 67; and Vanessa Baylosis, 67 — all from Lahaina; and Theresa Cook, 72, of California.

Of the 115 confirmed deaths, the families of 21 have been notified, while the families of 22 others have not been located or notified, Maui County officials said.

The county also announced Tuesday night that distribution sites offering food, water and supplies to people affected by Maui wildfires will be transitioning locations, times, days and focus.

The shifts come because electricity and internet service continue to be restored in fire-affected areas, and community-organized efforts are pivoting to long-term aid. The schedule for the remainder of this week is:

WEST MAUI

>> Napili Plaza closed on Tuesday.

>> Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center donation drop-off site, parking lot fronting Ka‘ahumanu Avenue and Kane Street: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. Nonperishable food, water and paper supplies sought and no clothing donations. While pick ups have been available, the focus will move to drop offs.

FEED MY SHEEP MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES

>> Kahului 150 South Puunene Ave.: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

>> Wailuku, parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.

>> Lahaina: The Lahaina distribution site for Feed My Sheep was pending as of Tuesday night.