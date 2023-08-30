Maui County, HECO vow to work together as Hawaii faces fire weather watch

Maui County and Hawaiian Electric Co., at odds over the cause of the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina, issued a joint statement Tuesday night to assure the public that they will work together, along with state officials, as high winds and dry conditions once again threaten leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Hawaii, saying that “dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were observed.”

On Aug. 7 and 8, the weather service had issued a red flag warning as Hurricane Dora passed far south of the islands but still fueled powerful winds that spread wildfires across Maui, including the inferno that destroyed most of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people, leaving hundreds unaccounted for, and burning about 2,200 buildings, mostly homes.

In response to the latest threat, Maui County, the state and Hawaiian Electric on Tuesday night issued a joint statement that read: “With high winds and severe drought conditions continuing to threaten parts of Maui, we are working together to minimize the risk of wildfire and ensure public safety. In our lifetimes, Hawaii has never been tested like this. We will do what we have always done when confronted by hardship and heartbreak – we will stand together for our people and communities and work to keep them safe.”

The statement was issued by Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, adjutant general of the Hawaii Department of Defense, Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., and Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric.

“Three weeks after the devastation of Lahaina, we are still working to recover and to strengthen our defenses against future weather-driven emergencies, including windstorms and wildfires,” the joint statement read. “The safety of Maui residents, businesses and visitors is the top priority of our government agencies and our dedicated state and county teams, supported by many partners in our community, including Hawaiian Electric.”

The statement was issued after Hawaiian Electric defended itself in response to last week’s lawsuit by Maui County that blamed the utility’s downed power lines for starting the deadly Aug. 8 fire. The utility’s executives on Sunday acknowledged that the company’s lines caused a morning fire in Lahaina, but contended that the early fire had been extinguished and a separate wildfire began in the afternoon, hours after its lines had been “de-energized.”

The NWS fire weather watch for Thursday says tradewinds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, and low humidity will combine to threaten leeward areas of all islands.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the advisory said. NWS officials said the public should “listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.”

The alert is the first fire weather watch issued since the one that predicted the lashing winds that accelerated the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur and that the public should stay alert for additional forecasts and possible red-flag warnings. A watch is issued up to 72 hours before conditions are expected to occur, according to NWS, while a red-flag warning is issued when conditions are expected to occur within the next 24 hours.

All of Hawaii is currently classified as abnormally dry, or in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most leeward sides are in the moderate to severe drought range. All of West Maui is in severe drought.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reminds the public to take action to prevent fire and protect their property, including:

>> Make sure machinery such as chain saws and weed trimmers, and recreational vehicles have operating spark arrestors and are maintained regularly.

>> Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and clear to avoid igniting dry grass.

>> Clear vegetation 10 feet around campfires and barbecues while keeping a shovel and water nearby. Put them out cold before walking away.

For more information, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home.