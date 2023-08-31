Hawaiian Electric says monitors in place during red flag warning

Hawaiian Electric said today it is taking steps to safely “keep the lights on” during the current red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands, however the company said some precautions could lead to temporary power outages.

The company says it has stationed monitors to physically survey electrical infrastructure in over 30 areas identified as high wildfire risk on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii island to help ensure safe and reliable service. Additionally, the company said in a news release that it “will not reenergize lines that trip during high winds until they can be inspected. Some of these actions may result in extended outages for some customers.”

The National Weather Service issued the red flag warning Wednesday afternoon for the leeward side of all Hawaiian islands due to the combination of gusts up to 40 to 50 mph, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Hawaiian Electric said it continues to collaborate with the Hawaii Department of Defense and state and county emergency management officials to minimize wildfire risk and support public safety on the islands that it serves.

Maui County, meanwhile, said National Guard members are positioned at observation points in high-risk areas of West and Central Maui and Upcountry to monitor conditions.

The Maui Fire Department has also increased personnel in West and Central Maui, and has repositioned a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with a 2,000-gallon water bucket on Maui.

To report a downed line or power outage, the public should call Hawaiian Electric at 855-304-1212, or call 911 if it’s an emergency.