Letter: Tragic lessons learned in Lahaina will save lives

Not to be insensitive, but Lahaina will save a plethora of future lives globally. It began with Kaanapali sounding emergency sirens on Aug. 26 — lessons learned (“Evacuation order lifted for Kaanapali neighborhood threatened by wildfire,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 26). Authorities worldwide will take heed and learn from our beloved Lahaina — Maui strong.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

