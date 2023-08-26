Maui issues evacuation order for some Kaanapali residents due to brushfire

Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation order for residents of Anapuni Loop to West Mahi Puu Place in the Kaanapali area of West Maui this afternoon. Emergency sirens were also activated.

A cell phone alert was sent by the Maui Emergency Management Agency for immediate evacuation of family and pets “without delay.”

“Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area,” the Maui-EMA alert said.

The area is an upscale community of multimillion-dollar homes on the mauka side of Honoapiilani Highway overlooking the Kaanapali resort

A Maui County Facebook post says “LEVEL 3 GO NOW evacuation order for an active brush fire at the Anapuni Loop.

A subsequent post said, “Fire fighters are on scene and have stopped forward progress of the fire. No additional threats or evacuation order are in place. Will update as information become available.”