GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts Stanford in home opener

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

——

SCORE: Stanford 21, Hawaii 7, 1:12, Q2

——

6:36 p.m.: Freshman DB Elijah Palmer comes up and makes the hit on the short crossing route to stop Stanford short of the marker. Fourth-and-4 at the UH 45 with 1:12 to go and Stanford will go for it. No. They try to get Hawaii to jump and take the delay penalty.

6:34 p.m.: Another Hawaii holding penalty and David Bailey’s second sack makes it three-and-out for the Hawaii offense and give Stanford a chance to drive before the half.

6:25 p.m.: Stanford again is marching down the field as it goes hurry up, which is, different for a Cardinal team. Hawaii safety Meki Pei is ejected for targeting. Bryce Farrell comes in motion and scores on a 2-yard TD run. Cardinal over 200 yards of offense after going 66 yards in 11 plays. STAN 21, HAW 7, 4:25, Q2.

6:13 p.m.: A holding penalty on a successful scramble by Schager kills the drive and Hawaii punts from its side of the field. Cardinal take over near their 35.

6:07 p.m.: Stanford comes out of a timeout with a trick play. The reverse pitch back to the QB ends up as a 32-yard TD pass from Daniels to Yurosek. Stanford has a good tight end. Shocking. STAN 14, HAW 7, 12:24, Q2.

5:57 p.m.: Third-and-6 and who else. After getting the first down inside the 10, Ashlock in the corner catches the 7-yard TD pass. Schager gets hot and UH ties it at 7-7, 14:11, Q2. 6-for-7 for 64 yards on the drive for Schager.

5:52 p.m.: Schager shows off his legs and his strength, stiff-arming Stanford’s middle linebacker to the ground before picking up 21 yards on second-and-19 for UHs first first down. Schager has all day on third-and-10 and hits Koali Nishigaya for 12 yards. That was nice. Schager on the out to 6-foot-5 freshman Alex Perry for 14 yards and the run-and-shoot is cooking all of a sudden. Landon Sims catches one out of the backfield for 17 yards and UH is inside the 20 to end the first quarter.

5:45 p.m.: Cam Stone is that man for UH, breaking up another pass on third down to force a punt. Three-and-out go the Cardinal and then Stone with some electrifying moves on the punt return to get the crowd going a bit.

5:39 p.m.: Still no first downs for Hawaii. Another three-and-out as Schager is 1-for-6 for 5 yards and Tylan Hines has three carries for minus-3 yards.

5:30 p.m.: Senior E.J. Smith caps a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. Daniels hit Benjamin Yurosek with a 25-yard pass between two UH defenders and he is ruled to have gotten a foot down inbounds. The play stood and Stanford cashed it in two plays later. STAN 7, UH 0, 7:25, Q1.

5:20 p.m.: Still waiting on our first first down of the game from either team. Hawaii goes three-and-out as Pofele Ashlock’s catch on the sideline is ruled out and then upheld after a challenge. Slow start from both teams.

5:11 p.m.: It’s a three-and-out right back from Stanford. Ashton Daniels gets the start for the Cardinal, who manage 5 yards and have to punt.

5:10 p.m.: Hawaii comes out and throw the ball on all three plays to start. Schager has time but goes 0-for-3 and Hawaii is three-and-out.

5:03 p.m.: Stanford will kick off. Hawaii will receive in the Ewa end zone.

————-

After a close 35-28 loss to Vanderbilt last week to start the season, the Hawaii football team plays its home opener against Stanford today at Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors welcome a Stanford team playing under first-year coach Troy Taylor, who takes over for David Shaw, who went 96-54 in 12 years at Stanford, which included five 10-win seasons.

Hawaii has lost all three meetings against Stanford with the last coming in 1972. Of Hawaii’s 12 wins against Power Five schools since 2003, eight are against the Pac-12.

Follow above for a live blog of the game.

--

More UH football coverage