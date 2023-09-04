comscore SUV crashes into Denny’s near Houston, injures 23 people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

SUV crashes into Denny’s near Houston, injures 23 people

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ROSENBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS This image shows police tape in front of a Denny’s restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, today.

    ROSENBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This image shows police tape in front of a Denny’s restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, today.

Rosenberg, TX >> A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant just off the highway late this morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. Victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Video of the aftermath shows a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Jordan Travis delivers 5 TDs as No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU
Next Story
UAW’s clash with automakers shows off more confrontational union

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up