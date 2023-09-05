Missing diver found in waters off Hauula Beach Park

A missing diver was found unconscious in the ocean off Hauula Beach Park and brought to shore at about 6:50 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at about 6:20 p.m. for a missing free diver offshore of Hauula Beach. Crews arrived to find several civilian divers already searching nearshore waters. The missing diver, described as a male possibly in his 50s, was reported last seen around 7 a.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety also responded and said lifeguards found the man 100-150 yards offshore and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.