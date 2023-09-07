comscore The state is trying to contact 500 displaced Lahaina public school students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The state is trying to contact 500 displaced Lahaina public school students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the charred campus of King Kamehameha III School located at 611 Front Street in Lahaina.

The number of displaced Lahaina public school students who still haven’t been reached by the state or enrolled in new schools is now down to slightly more than 500, and authorities will continue to work by phone and on foot until each one is contacted, a top state education official said Wednesday. Read more

