Heavy traffic expected Saturday in Manoa for UH football game

Drivers and Manoa residents should anticipate heavier-than-normal traffic on Saturday, as the University of Hawaii hosts the University at Albany football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m., and traffic is expected to start to increase in the early afternoon in both directions of the H-1 Freeway, especially the University Avenue off-ramps and surrounding neighborhood streets, including University Avenue, Dole Street and Old Waialae Road.

“UH staff assisted by special duty HPD (Honolulu Police Department) officers will be stationed on the roads around campus to ensure that traffic flows as efficiently as possible before and after the game,” a university announcement said. “The university is also utilizing the latest parking technology to expedite entry to and exit from the parking areas and to coordinate with the city to adjust traffic lights to expedite traffic flow.”

The lower campus parking structure opens at 2 p.m. A pre-purchased parking pass is required to enter.

Pre-purchased parking in the lower campus structure currently was still available today for $25 at etickethawaii.com. The university asks attendees to have their football parking pass (mobile or printed) ready to be validated upon entering Lower Campus, in order to minimize delays.

Upper campus lots also open at 2 p.m. and will be available on game day only for $15 (credit card or mobile wallet payment only; no cash payment). The entryways are via East-West Road off of Dole Street, and Maile Way off of University Avenue.

“If you plan to park in the surrounding neighborhoods, please be respectful of area residents and do not block driveways or make excessive noise,” the university release said.

Attendees who want assistance navigating to the stadium after arriving on campus can use an interactive campus map (location services must be activated on device).

More information is available at the UH Manoa Athletics website.

