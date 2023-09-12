comscore Lahaina man, 85, identified as fire fatality; confirmed death toll remains 115 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina man, 85, identified as fire fatality; confirmed death toll remains 115

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 21 Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are seen along the Lahaina Bypass Road in Lahaina last month.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 21

    Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are seen along the Lahaina Bypass Road in Lahaina last month.

Maui police today identified 85-year-old Lahaina resident Buddy Carter as being among the 115 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed the historic seaside town.

As of today, 61 of the confirmed fatalities have been publicly identified after their families were notified, while another seven have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Carter’s name was included on the FBI-MPD list Friday of 66 verified unaccounted for people from the Lahaina fire. In addition to the 66 names on the unaccounted for list, the FBI was working to gather more information of another 80 people who have been reported missing since the Aug. 8 fire.

Earlier today on social media, Gov. Josh Green said the Friday FBI-MPD list has been reduced to between 41 and 45 names.

RELATED: In Memoriam: A list of the people killed in Maui fires

