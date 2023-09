Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I enjoy mayonnaise, but do not like worrying if salad will get spoiled in the heat. Here is a simple recipe that does not use mayo, eggs, cheese or meat. This means it lasts longer at picnics and is popular with vegetarians.

Karen Akira shared her potato pasta salad with me, and this is my attempt to re-create her fresh-tasting dish. She simplifies the cooking of potatoes and pasta by boiling them together in the same pot. Buy already-sliced olives to save time. You can substitute any vegetable for the ones listed. Just make sure you have a mix of colors. Peas, broccoli, corn and asparagus would be good.

Potato Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 cups yellow potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 8 ounces short pasta, like fusilli

• 1/2 red bell pepper, diced

• 2 stalks celery, chopped

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced sweet or red onions

• 1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced olives, drained

• 1/2 cup Italian salad dressing

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Put cubed potatoes into a pot and cover with water at least 1 inch. Turn on heat to high. When water comes to a boil, add salt and cook for 5 minutes. Add pasta and cook according to pasta directions. Test that pasta is cooked al dente or cook longer and drain. Add onions, olives, bell peppers and salad dressing. Add salt and pepper as needed. Refrigerate at least two hours.

Makes about 8 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.