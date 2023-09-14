Tokyo fashion festival highlights summer yukata

TOKYO >> The Oshare Bon Odori summer fashion event in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping area was held in August for the first time since coronavirus shutdowns.

Guests gathered on the rooftop of Tokyu Plaza Ginza, dressed in summer yukata of various unique styles.

A 44-year-old artist showed up in a yukata with colorful eyeballs printed on it.

“A friend of mine made it for me a few years ago,” he said. “I finally got a chance to wear it.”

The event was launched in 2015 by fashion designer Keita Maruyama, creator of an eponymous brand.