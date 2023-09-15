Big Island man, 25, pleads guilty to 2 murders, 2 stabbings

A 25-year-old Hawaii island man has pleaded guilty to two separate murders in Kona and two separate stabbings in Hilo.

Chito Asuncion pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to the second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Boyd Maygra on June 7, 2022, and Brian Macaulay on May 17, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault in the serious knife stabbings of Gary Nakagawa on May 25, 2022, and Alice Coleman on May 30, 2022.

He will be sentenced Nov. 20, 2023, in all four cases.

Asuncion remains in custody, and had previously been denied bail.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, and the maximum penalty for first-degree assault is 10 years in prison.

Detective Tyler Prokopec and the Kona and South Hilo Patrol investigated the cases, and the prosecution was handled by Deputy Prosecutor Chase Murray.