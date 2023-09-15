comscore Big Island man, 25, pleads guilty to 2 murders, 2 stabbings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Big Island man, 25, pleads guilty to 2 murders, 2 stabbings

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Chito Asuncion

    COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Chito Asuncion

A 25-year-old Hawaii island man has pleaded guilty to two separate murders in Kona and two separate stabbings in Hilo.

Chito Asuncion pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to the second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Boyd Maygra on June 7, 2022, and Brian Macaulay on May 17, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault in the serious knife stabbings of Gary Nakagawa on May 25, 2022, and Alice Coleman on May 30, 2022.

He will be sentenced Nov. 20, 2023, in all four cases.

Asuncion remains in custody, and had previously been denied bail.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, and the maximum penalty for first-degree assault is 10 years in prison.

Detective Tyler Prokopec and the Kona and South Hilo Patrol investigated the cases, and the prosecution was handled by Deputy Prosecutor Chase Murray.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after footage appears to show she vaped at show

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up