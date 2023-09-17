comscore More names added to list of Lahaina fire fatalities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More names added to list of Lahaina fire fatalities

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  Wooden crosses bearing flowers dot a fence on the Lahaina Bypass near Lahainaluna Road on Aug. 21.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wooden crosses bearing flowers dot a fence on the Lahaina Bypass near Lahainaluna Road on Aug. 21.

  Carole Hartley

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Carole Hartley

  Maurice "Shadow" Buen

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Maurice “Shadow” Buen

Two more names were added to the list of those killed in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, as Maui County and federal investigators and forensic experts continue to whittle down the number of dead and unaccounted-for. Read more

