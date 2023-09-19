comscore A flavorful, no-fuss ceviche | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave

A flavorful, no-fuss ceviche

  • By New York Times
  • Sept. 19, 2023
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

On the hottest summer days, this is the dish to make because it requires zero cooking.A quick marinade of lemon juice, seaweed and fresh vegetables sets up a flavorful, no-fuss ceviche that tastes like the sea despite having no seafood in it. Store-bought minced or “riced” cauliflower won’t work for this dish. You have to start by grating or mincing a fresh whole head of cauliflower — that extra step will be more than worth the work it requires. ¡Buen provecho!

Cauliflower Ceviche

Ingredients:

• 1 small cauliflower (2 pounds), leaves removed

• 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

• 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 3 large lemons), plus lemon wedges for serving

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 teaspoons minced nori sheets, nori flakes or granulated kelp

• 1 teaspoon wakame, minced or crushed (optional)

• 1 teaspoon liquid aminos or soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more for serving

Coarse sea salt and black pepper

• 2 ripe medium Hass avocados, pitted, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice

• 1 medium beefsteak tomato, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice

• 1 Persian cucumber or 1/2 English cucumber, cut into 1/4-inch dice

• 3/4 cup packed finely chopped cilantro

• 12 corn tostadas or 7 ounces tortilla chips (about 10 cups), for serving

Directions:

Grate the cauliflower against the large holes of a grater, rotating to grate all the florets and stopping at the core. Alternatively, cut off the florets then mince with a knife or pulse in a food processor until it resembles a riced texture.

Transfer the cauliflower to a large bowl and add the serrano chile, lemon juice, olive oil, nori, wakame, liquid aminos and hot sauce. Season with salt and pepper and mix well. Season again to taste; it should be slightly salty. Cover. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

When ready to serve, add the avocados, tomato, cucumber and cilantro, and mix well. Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve over tostadas or with tortilla chips, with lemon wedges, salt and hot sauce.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
A Windward wiesen
Next Story
Feast on this crunchy salad

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature

See the newest food hot spots! Sign up for the CRAVE email newsletter.

Looking Back

Scroll Up