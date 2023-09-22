Maui police release list of 22 people reported missing after Lahaina fires

Maui police today released its updated “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” with 22 names, down from 31 last week.
Today’s list was the fifth released since Aug. 24 when the FBI and Maui Police Department joined forces to identify people who were reported missing after the Aug. 8 wildfire that killed at least 97 people and destroyed most of Lahaina.
Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, MPD said today that 76 have been publicly identified after their families were notified, while another six have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.
The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.
Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.
Today’s FBI-MPD list of 22 unaccounted for people is below with a reference ID number.
Reference #, Name
27911 Artur Babkov
27914 Angelica Baclig
27922 Luz Bernabe
27903 Akili Shawn Bryant
27924 Lydia Coloma
24979 Allen Constantino
24991 Jean Eliason
27896 Paul Kaspryzycki
25005 Michael Steven Mahnensmith
27928 Michael Misaka
25009 Matsuyuki Osato
27899 Robert H. Owens
27929 Junmark Quijano
27930 Justin Recolizado
25015 Dale Ann Richter
28837 Lee Rogo
27947 Leslie Eade Smith
27897 Elmer Lee Stevens
28148 Franklin Trejos
27921 Siaosi S Tupou
27945 Adela Villegas
27946 Joel Villegas
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.