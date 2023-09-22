Maui police release list of 22 people reported missing after Lahaina fires

Maui police today released its updated “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” with 22 names, down from 31 last week.

Today’s list was the fifth released since Aug. 24 when the FBI and Maui Police Department joined forces to identify people who were reported missing after the Aug. 8 wildfire that killed at least 97 people and destroyed most of Lahaina.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, MPD said today that 76 have been publicly identified after their families were notified, while another six have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of 22 unaccounted for people is below with a reference ID number.

Reference #, Name

27911 Artur Babkov

27914 Angelica Baclig

27922 Luz Bernabe

27903 Akili Shawn Bryant

27924 Lydia Coloma

24979 Allen Constantino

24991 Jean Eliason

27896 Paul Kaspryzycki

25005 Michael Steven Mahnensmith

27928 Michael Misaka

25009 Matsuyuki Osato

27899 Robert H. Owens

27929 Junmark Quijano

27930 Justin Recolizado

25015 Dale Ann Richter

28837 Lee Rogo

27947 Leslie Eade Smith

27897 Elmer Lee Stevens

28148 Franklin Trejos

27921 Siaosi S Tupou

27945 Adela Villegas

27946 Joel Villegas