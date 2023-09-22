comscore Reduced light and caution urged during turtle nesting season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Reduced light and caution urged during turtle nesting season

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS A sea turtle hatchling is ready to emerge from its nest.

    COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS

    A sea turtle hatchling is ready to emerge from its nest.

  • COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS These sea turtle hatchlings were disoriented by lights but were rescued and now have a second chance.

    COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS

    These sea turtle hatchlings were disoriented by lights but were rescued and now have a second chance.

  • COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS A sea turtle nest and tracks. The nests often look like unusually large pits in the sand.

    COURTESY SHELDON PLENTOVICH / USFWS

    A sea turtle nest and tracks. The nests often look like unusually large pits in the sand.

A wayward turtle hatchling recently ended up at a skate park on Oahu’s North Shore instead of in the ocean. Read more

Previous Story
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

Scroll Up