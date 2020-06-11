‘Unprecedented’ turtle nesting at Bellows Beach closes campground until Sept. 4

Green sea turtles are nesting at Bellows Beach campground for the first time in documented history, possibly because of the reduced foot traffic on the beach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the sea turtles — more popularly known as honu in Hawaii — have nested along various Oahu shorelines before, this is believed to be the first time it has been documented in the Bellows camp area, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To help protect them, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will keep the Bellows Field Beach Park Campground closed through Sept. 4.

DPR said in an Instagram post that the camp ground would remain closed until Labor Day weekend “due to unprecedented turtle nesting” in order to protect the honu and let them complete their nesting cycle without interruption.

The U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii has put up signs at the beach and roped off the nesting sites to warn the public of the nests. Personnel from both the USFWS and Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Division are monitoring them.

It is the first time MCBH has documented nesting at Bellows Beach, according to Maj. Roberto Martins.

The public is asked to avoid marked areas where the nests are contained, as well as to obey posted signs. Off-roading and vehicles on the beach are not allowed. Also, dogs are not allowed at the campground or beach at Bellows Field Beach Park.

Additionally, people are asked to walk behind the nests, and to avoid passing between the nest area and ocean to prevent making depressions in the sand that may trap the hatchlings.

USFWS biologist Joy Browning said there are an estimated 20 green sea turtle nests along the stretch of shoreline between Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Waimanalo.

While the majority — 90% — of green sea turtles breed and nest at French Frigate Shoals in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, they have also nested on every main Hawaiian island, according to Browning.

Some factors contributing to why the turtles may have nested at Bellows this year include the quieter beaches due to recent pandemic-driven, stay-at-home orders. Also, Hurricane Walaka had wiped out original nesting grounds at French Frigate Shoals two years ago.

Until studies are done, none of this can be confirmed for sure.

Green sea turtles are considered a threatened species in Hawaii, and endangered species elsewhere in the Pacific, and are protected by both federal and state laws.

In addition to keeping a proper distance from sea turtles, using the “rule of thumb,” USFWS biologist Nanea Valeros advises the public to avoid flash photography or videography, or any artificial light sources around them because it can disorient the mother turtles and hatchlings. The area between the nest and ocean should also remain clear.

Sea turtle eggs usually incubate for about 60 days, after which hatchlings emerge and make a beeline for the ocean, guided by moonlight.

Unfortunately, only 1 in 10,000 sea turtle hatchlings actually makes it.

Valeros said the public’s help is vital to watching over the turtle hatchlings.

Reports of sea turtle nest sites and hatchlings that need protection can be reported to the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840. Reports of violations at Bellows can be reported to the conservation law enforcement officer at 387-7975.