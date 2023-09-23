Hawaii rallies over New Mexico State on Shipley’s game-winning field goal

Matthew Shipley’s 24-yard field goal as time expired gave Hawaii a 20-17 come-from-behind victory over New Mexico State tonight at Ching Complex.
Koali Nishigaya tied the game catching a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager with 7:19 remaining and Shipley kicked the game-winner after Hawaii forced a New Mexico State punt near midfield.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-3) earned their first win of the season against an FBS opponent by shutting out New Mexico State (2-3) 17-0 in the second half.
Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia threw two touchdown passes in the first half and accounted for 201 yards of offense to give NMSU a 17-3 lead at halftime.
Schager, who was held to 46 passing yards in the first two quarters, finished 26-for-38 for 245 yards and a touchdown.
Hawaii came out in the second half and drove 75 yards in eight plays with Schager scoring on a 4-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 17-10.
UH held the Aggies to 78 total yards in the second half.
Hawaii hits the road next to play at UNLV next Saturday.
