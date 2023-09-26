comscore Firefighters extinguish fire at Kalaeloa junkyard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish fire at Kalaeloa junkyard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire at a junkyard in Kalaeloa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:53 a.m. Monday for a miscellaneous fire at 91-1085 Enterprise Avenue in Kalaeloa. Six units with about 19 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 11 a.m.

Firefighters who arrived on scene found a boat at the junkyard on fire.

After securing a water supply and conducting an offensive fire attack, the fire was brought under control at 11:27 a.m. and extinguished at 12:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause is underway.

