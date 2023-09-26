Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Gandhi statue’s down, but not his legacy Today Updated 6:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! How the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki got toppled on Aug. 8 will likely never be known. While the Gandhi International Institute for Peace suspects possible vandalism — such acts have occurred outside Hawaii by anti-Gandhi, pro-Khalistan groups — the city posits strong high winds that day probably toppled the 35-year-old statue. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. How the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki got toppled on Aug. 8 will likely never be known. While the Gandhi International Institute for Peace suspects possible vandalism — such acts have occurred outside Hawaii by anti-Gandhi, pro-Khalistan groups — the city posits strong high winds that day probably toppled the 35-year-old statue. Let’s look for the statue to be rebuilt to better withstand the elements, at least. Also, note that the annual observance of Gandhi’s birthday — this Sunday, starting 10 a.m. at the statue site — will honor the peace activist’s legacy and profound words: “Nonviolence is an active force of the highest order.” Previous Story Letter: Visitation records cut back at Halawa prison