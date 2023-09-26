comscore Off The News: Gandhi statue’s down, but not his legacy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Gandhi statue’s down, but not his legacy

How the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki got toppled on Aug. 8 will likely never be known. While the Gandhi International Institute for Peace suspects possible vandalism — such acts have occurred outside Hawaii by anti-Gandhi, pro-Khalistan groups — the city posits strong high winds that day probably toppled the 35-year-old statue. Read more

