Off The News: Gandhi statue’s down, but not his legacy

How the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki got toppled on Aug. 8 will likely never be known. While the Gandhi International Institute for Peace suspects possible vandalism — such acts have occurred outside Hawaii by anti-Gandhi, pro-Khalistan groups — the city posits strong high winds that day probably toppled the 35-year-old statue.

Let’s look for the statue to be rebuilt to better withstand the elements, at least. Also, note that the annual observance of Gandhi’s birthday — this Sunday, starting 10 a.m. at the statue site — will honor the peace activist’s legacy and profound words: “Nonviolence is an active force of the highest order.”