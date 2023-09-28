Deadline for filing Oahu home exemptions looms

The deadline for qualified homeowners on Oahu to file a home exemption with Honolulu’s Real Property Assessment Division is this Monday.

The City and County of Honolulu encourages homeowners who live on a property as their principal home to file a home exemption to receive a reduction on their real property assessment and taxes.

To date, officials said, the divison has received about 6,000 claims for the upcoming 2024 tax year.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently signed Bill 40 into law, increasing the home exemption amount from $100,000 to $120,000 for owners under the age of 65, and from $140,000 to $160,000 for owners 65 years of age and older.

The home exemption is granted based on seniority of age for all owners with a claim on record.

The exemption will take effect on July 1, 2024, and will continue for each tax year unless there is a change affecting eligibility.

To file a home exemption, visit realpropertyhonolulu.com to do so online or download a claim form.

The claim forms may be hand-delivered or mailed to either RPAD office at 842 Bethel Street in Honolulu or 1000 Uluohia Street No. 206 in Kapolei. For a receipted copy when mailing, enclose a stamped self-addressed envelope. For proof of filing, mail the claim form via certified or registered mail and retain the receipt.

Persons filing for the home exemption should provide verification of age with a copy of a driver’s license or birth certificate.

To confirm the home exemption was filed, homeowners who filed online should check for an email confirmation from rpad.mg@realpropertyhonolulu.com. Those who filed through the mail or in person may contact RPAD at 808-768-3799 or bfsrpmailbox@honolulu.gov for confirmation.

If a homeowner is uncertain about their claim, the division recommends refiling by the Oct. 2 deadline for the 2024 tax year.