Lassner setting goals for final 15 months as UH president

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii President David Lassner, pictured in UH Manoa’s Hawaii Hall, recently announced that he plans on retiring in late 2024. He has served as the 15th president of UH since July 2014.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner says that when he recently announced that he’ll retire in late 2024 and wrote that meanwhile “anyone who expects me to act like a ‘lame duck’ will be sorely disappointed,” he did not mean that as any metaphorical shot fired across the bow of certain state lawmakers who have publicly said they want him to resign. Read more

