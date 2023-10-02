HPD looking for two men suspected in Chinatown shooting

Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly shot a 26-year-old man in the head in Chinatown at about 1:12 a.m. this morning.

According to police, two men, ages 26 and 21, were approached by two men who pulled guns on them.

One of the suspects raised his gun, pointed it at “victim #1’s head” and pulled the trigger, according to police. The 26-year-old man suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his head and was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene, and no arrest has been made at this time. Descriptions of the suspects are pending.