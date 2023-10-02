comscore Letter: City dropped the ball on parking meter upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City dropped the ball on parking meter upgrades

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding “Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 21): How about the city dropping the ball on not upgrading its parking meters to 4G technology meters in a timely manner when Verizon (and all other carriers) gave notice to everyone in 2016 that they were switching to 4G technology? Read more

Previous Story
Column: Restricted parking zones make sense

Scroll Up