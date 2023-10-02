Letter: City dropped the ball on parking meter upgrades

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 21) : How about the city dropping the ball on not upgrading its parking meters to 4G technology meters in a timely manner when Verizon (and all other carriers) gave notice to everyone in 2016 that they were switching to 4G technology? Read more

Regarding “Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 21): How about the city dropping the ball on not upgrading its parking meters to 4G technology meters in a timely manner when Verizon (and all other carriers) gave notice to everyone in 2016 that they were switching to 4G technology?

So when Verizon switched off its 3G network in January, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone. Yet the city said it caught them by surprise. This resulted in a $1.7 million loss of revenue that the taxpayers will have to make up (“City fix for meters puts an end to free parking spaces,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 14).

When my carrier (not Verizon) notified me of the upcoming change, I bought 4G phones back in 2021. You’d think someone in the city would have had the wherewithal to take the initiative to upgrade the soon-to-be obsolete parking meters.

David Ichinose

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter