Injured hiker airlifted from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu Fire Department personnel this morning airlifted an injured 60-year-old woman who was hiking at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The woman was with hiking companions, but was unable to descend the trail with their help, HFD said in a news release.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:35 a.m., dispatching six units with 17 personnel.

The first unit got to the trailhead at 10:48 a.m. and went up the trail on foot. They got to the hiker at 11:11 a.m. and assessed

A second unit secured a landing zone nearby.

Rescue personnel were taken by Air 1 to the hiker’s location, and prepared her for transport.

She was safely airlifted to the landing zone, where Emergency Medical Services personnel took over her medical care at 11:20 a.m.

HFD personnel escorted the remaining hiking party to the trailhead on foot.

The HFD reminds the public to bring a cell phone in case of an emergency and to ensure the battery is fully charged prior to the hike. HFD recommends packing an external backup battery.

Also, HFD urges hikers to stay put, which will help rescuers locate lost or injured hikers more quickly and reduce the chance of getting into further trouble.

HFD says it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.