Motorcyclist suspected of stomping car windshield in Philadelphia jailed on $2.5M bail

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  This image shows a biker smashing a car's back window, on Sunday, in Philadelphia. According to authorities, Cody Heron is accused of being the motorcyclist seen smashing in the back of a woman's car while her two young children were inside near Philadelphia's City Hall and then waving a gun at her after she confronted him has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

    COURTESY OF GEORGE COLONEY/@VORTEX.HZ VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This image shows a biker smashing a car’s back window, on Sunday, in Philadelphia. According to authorities, Cody Heron is accused of being the motorcyclist seen smashing in the back of a woman’s car while her two young children were inside near Philadelphia’s City Hall and then waving a gun at her after she confronted him has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

  This booking photo shows Cody Heron. Heron, 26, was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in the attack Sunday night on a street near City Hall.

    PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This booking photo shows Cody Heron. Heron, 26, was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in the attack Sunday night on a street near City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA >> A man who prosecutors say was the helmeted motorist who stomped in the back window of a car in Philadelphia and waved a gun at the vehicle’s driver in a weekend assault that was recorded on video was in custody today after bail was set at $2.5 million.

Court records show Philadelphia resident Cody M. Heron, 26, was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in the attack Sunday night on a street near City Hall.

The court docket indicated he would have to post 10% of the $2.5 million to be released. Heron did not have a lawyer named in court records or a listed phone number. Philadelphia Prisons Department communications coordinator John Mitchell confirmed today that Heron was being held there.

Police arrested him late Tuesday night after the video was widely shared online and authorities sought the public’s help in identifying the man.

The video showed a group of motorcyclists, dirt bike riders and ATV drivers surrounded a sedan before the helmeted person got off his motorcycle, jumped onto the back of the car and smashed in the back window. An object that appeared to be a handgun dropped from his waistband and the motorcyclist appeared to wave it at the other vehicle’s driver as she emerged from the car, then headbutted and pushed her.

The other driver has said she was making deliveries with a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son when she was sideswiped. Her children were not hurt.

Police credited tips from the public with helping them identify and arrest Heron. Police said they recovered a bike, clothing and a 9 mm handgun from a Philadelphia home.

