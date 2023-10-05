comscore Hawaii school board OK’s requests for bigger operating, facilities budgets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii school board OK’s requests for bigger operating, facilities budgets

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

The state school board on Wednesday approved requests to the state Legislature for an additional $198.2 million for the Hawaii public schools’ operating budget and an added $273 million for capital improvement projects for next fiscal year. Read more

Previous Story
Green sticks with Maui reopening plan as many urge delay

Scroll Up