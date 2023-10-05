Tokyo town gives young fans a night of art to moon over

TOKYO >> Moon-inspired artwork made their presence known in the streets and open spaces around Shimokitazawa Station in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward.

Created by international artists, the artwork was part of Moon Art Night Shimokita, an event in the Shimokitazawa district that ran through Oct. 1. The event was held in conjunction with “chushu no meigetsu,” or the harvest moon, which fell this year on Sept. 29.

Moon Art Night, organized by Odakyu Electric Railway Co. and other groups, aimed to enliven Shimokitazawa, a town popular with young people.

Featured works included a 23-foot spherical representation of the moon made with photos of the lunar surface. There was also a 46-foot balloon shaped like a rabbit, an animal traditionally associated with the moon in Japan.

Local restaurants, shops and Shimokitazawa associations took part in various ways, including offering special food and drink.

“I hope people will enjoy the artwork,” said Runa Saeki of the Shimokita Engeibu association as she prepared for the event Sept. 20. The group organized a rabbit artwork hunt in a grassy area of the town.