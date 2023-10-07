Waipahu building fire leaves 17 people homeless

A two-story residential building fire in Waipahu that began late Friday night left 17 people homeless.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that a call came in at 11 p.m. Friday for a building fire at 94-360 Peke Lane.

HFD dispatched 11 units with 39 personnel.

The American Red Cross was called to provide help to the 12 adults and five children displaced by the fire.

They all managed to escape unharmed.

The fire department offered these safety tips: Smoke alarms to detect a fire are essential in every home. Working smoke alarms save lives, allowing more time to escape.