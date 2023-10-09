Clippers come away winners in eyes of the Hawaii fans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Los Angeles Clippers served as host to a preseason game, lost and … most of the capacity crowd came away entertained.

Hawaii’s hanai NBA team fell to the Utah Jazz 101-96 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

But by a show of applause, what mattered most was future Hall of Famers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were in the Clippers’ starting lineup and guard Russell Westbrook was in the arena. Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue announced ahead of the game that Westbrook would not play. After chants of “we want Westbrook” resounded in the fourth quarter, a shot of Westbrook appeared on the video scoreboard to thunderous approval.

And while the Clippers were able to unveil a more aggressive defense and accelerated offense, what counted most was that proceeds of the first NBA game in Hawaii in four years would benefit Maui relief efforts. The donation is estimated to be close to $1 million.

“It was amazing here,” said Bones Hyland, who started at the point in place of Westbrook. “We just wanted to show our love back to (the Hawaii) fans. It was dope for us to have a game here. … It was fun.”

The Jazz’s 12-point lead evaporated against the reserves in the fourth quarter. Amir Coffey, who missed his first six shots, drained a wide-open 3 from the right corner to help the Clippers tie it at 90 with 2:42 to play.

But Utah forward Luka Samanich answered with a 3. After Los Angeles forward Moussa Diabate hit two free throws, Samanich banked a 25-foot shot to give the Jazz a 96-92 lead that they would sustain.

“It’s good to compete against somebody else,” Hyland said. “In practice, going against each other … it’s crazy. But it’s good to compete against another team and try to get the win. Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

But Leonard and George, who each did not play in the second half, showed they were in top form. During a three-possession sequence in the opening quarter, George hit a 3, juked Talen Horton-Tucker with a cross-over to bury a fadeaway jumper, and then parlayed Hyland’s wrap-around pass into a 3.

Leonard’s opening statement was a dunk while being blanketed by Horton-Tucker. Leonard finished with 11 points in 14 minutes, 42 seconds while often pushing the tempo.

During the offseason, the Clippers added Mason Plumlee, giving them a complementary 7-footer to Ivica Zubac. But with Leonard, George and Westbrook able to attack the boards, the Clippers have the option of a smaller and faster lineup.

“We’ve been small ball for a while now,” George said. “It’s more so doing what we do. We’ve got to team rebound. We have really good guard rebounding. … That allows us to play small, rebound and get out (in transition).”

The Clippers also defended the screen-and-rolls, clogged the lanes and challenged passes to the low post. The Clippers’ 11 steals contributed to the Jazz’s 20 turnovers. Hyland, known more for his shooting and passing than defense, drew praise from Lue.

“He competed on the defensive end,” Lue said. “That’s all you can ask for — play hard and compete. We’re not asking (him) to be a stopper. Just be in the right spots.”

Hyland scored a team-high 18 points and added four assists. “I just love Bones’ aggression,” George said. “I thought off the bounce him getting to his shots, him getting to his points on the floor; his playmaking, his creativity. I know he’s not a defensive guy but he gives a great effort on the defensive end. He’s long, he’s quick, he makes plays on both ends. We appreciate that from a guard spot.”

Hyland, who is a career 36.8% shooter on 3s, missed all six attempts from beyond the arc on Sunday. On one play, he passed up a shot, then raised both hands. “I thought the (defender) was going to fly at me, but he didn’t,” he said. “That’s a shot I’d take a thousand times.”

He added: “My (3) wasn’t falling today. But that’s the best part of my game. That’s easy for me.”

The Clippers and Jazz are now off to Seattle for another preseason game. “Hopefully, we can take some of this Hawaii weather over to Seattle,” George said.

As for a Hawaii hana hou, Lue said, “hopefully next year for training camp. That’s what I want. Our experience was been great. I think I have a chance to really lock in and get away and make it all about us and bring the family later on. … I thought overall it was a good camp.”