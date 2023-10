Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to Hawaii island, we got to try some popular eats. Check out the following: Read more

During a recent media trip to Hawaii island, we got to try some popular eats. Check out the following:

Slice of life

Nui Italian (69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive) is known for its salads, pastas, and Roman-style and Neapolitan-style pizzas created in an open stone-flame oven. Neapolitan pizzas are made from a special dough aged for two days and use Italian 00 flour, resulting in that signature thin-yet-crispy crust. Popular options include bianca al funghi ($32), sausage and pepper ($33), and margherita ($26).

Visit hiltonwaikoloavillage.com.

A ‘latte’ to love

With locations in Kailua-Kona and Captain Cook, HiCo Hawaiian Coffee is known for its 100% Hawaii-grown coffee. The biz offers a variety of beverages but is especially known for its signature ube latte ($6.50 small, $7.50 large), which tastes just as good as it looks.

Visit hicohawaiiancoffee.com.

Upscale waterfront dining

Chef Robert Love recently revamped the menu at Kamuela Provision Co., located at Hilton Waikoloa Village (69-425 Waikoloa

Beach Drive). The eatery is known for its locally sourced dishes — ranging from steaks to seafood — that showcase Hawaii’s flavors. Highlights include plum wine glazed pork belly ($25), ahi tuna and foie gras ($68), Chinese-style mahimahi ($60) and a sea salt and caramel chocolate tart ($15) for dessert. Be sure to check out any featured entrées or dessert specials.

Go online to hiltonwaikoloavillage.com/kpc or call 808-886-1234 ext. 54.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).