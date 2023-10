Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Automatic rice cookers take the stress out of making perfect rice. Why not add protein and vegetables to make this a meal? Just add Chinese sweet sausages, called lap cheong, which are sold at mainstream markets, and frozen peas and you have a flavorful meal. Use whatever type of rice you have in your pantry. No peas? Substitute frozen peeled edamame. Stir it after it cooks and serve. If you want more, fry an egg to top this. Dinner is ready with so little effort.

Lap Cheong Rice and Peas

Ingredients:

• 2 cups raw rice, long-, mediumor short-grain

• 4 lap cheong sausages

• 3/4 cup frozen peas, defrosted

Directions:

Wash rice, drain and put in rice cooker with appropriate amount of water as you normally would do. Slice lap cheong at a diagonal and add to rice. Add peas and start the rice cooker. When done, let rest 10 minutes. Mix thoroughly.

Makes about 2 servings as a main dish or 4 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.