Woman, 25, charged in Waianae shooting

A 25-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder and firearm violations after she allegedly shot at a 23-year-old woman and hit her with a car on Oct. 5 in Waianae.

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment today charging Lenee Ongaro with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, place to keep your pistol or revolver and carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

She faces life in prison with the possibility of parole on attempted murder charge. The firearms offenses are punishable by up to 10 and 20 years respectively.

Ongaro allegedly fired a gun shattering the rear window of the victim’s vehicle while the victim was in the vehicle. Ongaro also allegedly injured the woman by pinning her between Ongaro’s vehicle and a rock wall.

A 45-year-old man who was allegedly with her at the time of the incident was not arrested or charged in connection with the case.

Ongaro is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $2 million bail.