Police seek 2 suspects for allegedly trying to kill woman in Waianae

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu police are looking for a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting at a 23-year-old woman and hitting her with a car in Waianae Thursday night.

According to police, at about 11:33 p.m., “the suspect fired two shots towards the victim” from the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspect then “accelerated the vehicle and pinned” the 23-year-old woman against the wall causing injuries.

It is not immediately clear who was driving and who was shooting or if the same suspect allegedly did both.

The suspects drove away, according to police. Officers opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

